Russia Says Understands 'Concerns' of African Countries Over Grain

Russia said Friday that it understood the concerns African nations may have after Moscow left the Ukrainian grain deal, promising to ensure deliveries to countries in need.

Those countries in need would receive the necessary assurances at a summit later this month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists.

"We understand the concerns our African friends may have," said Vershinin. "But I want to say that these concerns are not only understandable but will be fully taken into account.

"The countries in need in the course of contacts with us and in the course of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit will naturally receive the necessary assurances regarding their needs for agricultural products — first of all grain," he added.