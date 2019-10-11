Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, First Human to Perform Spacewalk, Dies

Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who made history by becoming the first man to walk in space, has died Friday at age 85. Leonov’s pioneering spacewalk marked a crucial step for the development of moon landing programs and the International Space Station.

Kremlin.ru

On March 18, 1965, Leonov became the first man to walk in space when he crawled out of an inflatable airlock strapped to the side of his Voskhod 2 capsule for a 12-minute walk. His spacewalk clinched two major objectives for the U.S.S.R. — beating the Americans to the deed and showing the world that humans could enter the vacuum of space.

Cosmonaut #AlexeiLeonov passed away today in Moscow. He was not only the first person to walk in space, but also an accomplished artist. Most significant, however, he was a great human being. Fair winds and following seas my friend. #RIP pic.twitter.com/sOELAZMPte — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 11, 2019