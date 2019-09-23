Hit Drama ‘Chernobyl’ Wins Best Limited Series Emmy

HOLLYWOOD — Writer, creator and producer Craig Mazin’s HBO hit “Chernobyl” won the American television academy’s Emmy award for best limited series on Sunday. Mazin was also awarded the best writing Emmy for his script. In a short acceptance speech, Mazin thanked the “hundreds of people around the area dedicating themselves to telling this story.” “We thank the Lithuanian people, where we shot most of the [series] as well as Ukraine, and Kiev,” he said, adding that he hopes that in some small way his story promotes telling the truth. “We are incredibly grateful,” he said.

Craig Mazin Ali Sar

For Mazin, “Chernobyl” launched a new career in a totally different kind of writing. He had been known for his screenplays for two “Hangover” comedies and scripts for two “Scary Movie” installments. Chronicling the nuclear disaster was a challenging task for the comedy writer. “I learned how to write comedy, which is the hardest kind of writing there is,” he told The Moscow Times. The nuclear disaster at Chernobyl happened when Mazin was 15 years old. Since his teens, the writer has had “an affinity for that place, that part of the world…since my ancestors all came from Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine,” he said. “I’ve always had an interest in science,” he continued, adding that that curiosity was responsible for the creation of the five-part “Chernobyl” series that eventually resulted in worldwide acclaim and 19 Emmy nominations.

