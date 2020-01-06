Support The Moscow Times!
‘Chernobyl’ Scores Best Miniseries Golden Globe

The show tells the harrowing story of the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine. EPA / TASS

“Chernobyl” won the golden statue for best miniseries or television film at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The acclaimed HBO show tells the harrowing story of the aftermath of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine.

“Chernobyl” star Jared Harris accepted the award alongside creator, writer and producer Craig Mazin, director Johan Renck and co-star Stellan Skarsgard.

“Craig, your script poses the question: What is the cost of lies? And that question becomes more relevant with each passing day’s news cycle,” Harris said in his acceptance speech on behalf of producer Jane Featherstone.

“The people of Ukraine and Belarus bore the brunt of this catastrophe and they shielded millions of people from its worst effects at the cost of their own lives,” he continued. “‘Chernobyl’ is dedicated to their courage and sacrifice.”

“Chernobyl” beat fellow nominees “Catch-22,” “Fosse/Vernon,” “The Loudest Voice” and “Unbelievable.”

Skarsgard also took home the award for best supporting actor in a limited series Sunday night. Harris and co-star Emily Watson had been nominated for best actor and supporting actress in a limited series.

The five-episode series also took home the Emmy award for best limited series in September.

