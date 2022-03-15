Protester Interrupts Russian TV News With Anti-war Poster

A dissenting employee entered the studio Monday during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster saying "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

The incident was a highly unusual breach of security at the tightly controled state broadcaster Channel One. Its flagship 9:00pm news show called "Time" has run since the Soviet era and is watched by millions around the country, particularly by older Russians.

OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova, saying she works at Channel One as an editor and was now at a police station.

As the news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva launched into an item about relations with Belarus, Ovsyannikova, who wore a dark formal suit, burst into view, holding up a hand-written poster saying "No War" in English.

Below, the poster said in Russian: "Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you." It is signed in English: "Russians against the war."

The protester managed to say a few phrases in Russian, including "Stop the war!", while Andreyeva, who has presented the news since 1998, tried to drown her out by speaking louder.

The channel then switched hastily to footage of a hospital.

In a statement carried by state news agency TASS, Channel One said that "an incident took place with an extraneous woman in shot. An internal check is being carried out."

TASS cited a law enforcement source as saying the woman has been detained and could be charged under legislation banning public acts that aim to "discredit the use of Russia's armed forces."