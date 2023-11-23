Russian State TV Hails Dutch Far-Right Hardliner’s Election Victory

A leading Russian state television anchor has praised the victory of Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders in The Netherlands’ elections, saying his win plays to Russia’s advantage in its war on Ukraine.

Wilders — who ran on an anti-Islam, anti-immigration and anti-European Union platform — has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past and supports ending Dutch military aid to Ukraine.

“Just to understand why this is important to Russia, for example, yesterday, during the 17th Ramstein-format meeting, the current prime minister of The Netherlands [Mark] Rutte promised fighter jets to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky,” Russian state television presenter Olga Skabeyeva said Thursday.

“But Wilders, who in his pre-election program said that he would stop helping Ukraine in the war, is coming to power. Wilders has also already said that he’s in favor of immediate negotiations and all Ukrainian refugees leaving Holland,” she continued.

The Netherlands has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, and alongside Denmark led efforts to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets.

Skabeyava went on to say that “the most level-headed thinking and sanity” is coming from the European far-right — politicians who, she said, “it was customary to call fascists until recently.”

“Yesterday [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban said that European bureaucracy is leading the European Union into chaos,” she said. “He meant European and Brussels democracy. By the way, Orban was the first to congratulate Wilders on his new position.”

“Indeed, he still has to create a coalition, but he’s already stated that he won’t enter a deal with the left. The likely next prime minister of the Netherlands himself is being called the worst thing that could happen to Europe.”