Russian Military Plants Flag at Northernmost Point of Eurasia

The flag and flagpole erected on Cape Fligely symbolize Russia's desire for the peaceful exploration and development of the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said.

By The Barents Observer
Northern Fleet Press Service

Russia has planted its flag on the northernmost tip of Eurasia to symbolize Russia's desire to peacefully explore and develop the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said.

The steel construction was erected on Cape Fligely, located at 81.5 degrees north on Rudolf Island in the remote archipelago of Franz Josef Land.

Nothing but desolate Arctic waters lies to the north of the cape.

The Rudolf Island is located in Franz Josef Land archipelago. The Barents Observer

The flag was raised during a military expedition this month. This is the third flag installed on the archipelago as part of the Northern Fleet’s so-called historical-patriotic expedition to the area.

"In the current time period, the erection of the Russian flag on Franz Josef Land by sailors from the Northern Fleet symbolizes Russia’s aspiration for the peaceful exploration and development of the Arctic," the Northern Fleet press service said.

The expedition named "Three Flags over the Archipelago" was organized to mark the 145-year anniversary since the discovery of the island. It was the Austrian explorer Julius von Payer who in 1874 discovered the island that later was named the Rudolf Island.

The expedition was a joint initiative of the Navy and the Russian Geographical Society. It took place under very difficult weather conditions, the Northern Fleet said.

The flag is not the only symbolic installation on Rudolf Island. In 2003, Russian Orthodox pilgrims planted a 300-kilogram cross made of larch wood.

