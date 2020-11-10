Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Arctic Archipelago Sees October Temps 10 Degrees Hotter Than Normal

By The Barents Observer
Climate change is warming the Arctic twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

A set of Arctic islands north of the Siberian mainland saw temperatures as much as 10 degrees Celsius warmer than normal for the season last month, temperature maps from Russian meteorology service Roshydromet show.

It was one of the warmest October months on record for the Russian archipelago of Severnaya Zemlya, which also saw the largest temperature anomaly on the planet last month.

Temperature deviations in October 2020 Roshydromet

Judging from the data, this area had the world’s highest temperature deviation above normal that month.

Other surrounding parts of the Arctic were also extraordinarily warm in October. Temperature maps show that practically the whole northern Kara Sea and Laptev Sea was 6 and 8 degrees warmer than normal.

According to the meteorologists, this October was the second-warmest in the Arctic’s recorded history, with the previous record measured in 2016, the service said.

Temperature deviations in October 2020 Roshydromet

Other parts of the globe also saw October temperatures reach abnormal highs. The European part of Russia experienced an absolute record, while the northernmost parts of Canada saw average temperatures reach 6 degrees above normal.

The high temperatures of October follow several record warm months. September was the warmest in Russia on record and the same goes for several of the previous months.

Roshydromet has conducted and recorded temperature measurements since 1891.

Read more about: Arctic , Climate change

Read more

accidental archaeologists

Oil Workers Stumble Upon Mammoth Remains in Russia’s Arctic

The remains are at least the second mammoth discovery during this year’s historically hot summer in the Russian Arctic.
polluted north

New Fuel Leak Hits Russia’s Arctic Weeks After Disastrous Diesel Spill

At least 45 tons of jet fuel leaked into the ground from a pipeline owned and operated by Nornickel.
ENVIRONMENTAL CATASTROPHE

Russia Says Has Removed Fuel From River Hit by Arctic Spill

The full clean-up could take years.
SNOWFLAKE FUTURE

Russia Steps into Oil-Free Future With New Arctic Research Station

The Snowflake research station will be fully fueled by hydrogen and is being built as Russia prepares to take over the chair of the Arctic Council.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.