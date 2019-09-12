Russia Raps Netanyahu's Jordan Valley Plan Before Putin Meeting

Russia condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex the Jordan Valley ahead of a meeting between the Israeli leader and President Vladimir Putin later on Thursday, warning it could sharply increase regional tensions.

Netanyahu, who is campaigning for re-election on Sept. 17, announced on Tuesday he intended to "apply Israeli sovereignty" to the Jordan Valley and adjacent northern Dead Sea — territory in the West Bank that it captured in the 1967 Middle East war and which Palestinians seek for a state.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday that it had noted what it said was the Arab world's "strongly negative reaction" to Netanyahu's announcement.