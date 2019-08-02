Russia Says New U.S Sanctions Over Skripal Poisoning Damage Ties

Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Friday that a move by the United States to impose another round of sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain hurt ties and was regrettable.

Washington last year imposed a first batch of sanctions on Russia after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, in Britain, something Moscow denies.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, and his daughter were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury in March last year after a liquid form of the Novichok type of nerve agent was applied to his home’s front door.

European countries and the United States expelled 100 Russian diplomats after the attack.

U.S. media reports late Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump had signed an executive order imposing another round of sanctions on Moscow over the case.

The reports said Washington was ordering the U.S. government to stop international financial institutions such as the World Bank from lending to governments subject to U.S. sanctions for using chemical or nuclear weapons.