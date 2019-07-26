Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Warns U.K. Media of Consequences After London Fines RT News Channel

By Reuters
Patrick Lauke / Flickr

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday warned British media operating in Russia that they should be ready to face the consequences after a British regulator fined Russia's RT state-financed TV channel.

Moscow was responding after Ofcom, Britain's media regulator, earlier on Friday fined RT £200,000 ($248,740) for breaching broadcasting impartiality rules in its coverage of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, the policies of Ukraine and the conflict in Syria.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that it regarded Ofcom's actions as "part of an anti-Russian campaign designed to restrict the activities of Russian media in Britain."

"We are carefully following the situation and remind British media working in Russia that they should be ready to face the consequences of official London's actions," it said.

Read more about: Britain

Read more

Britain

U.K. Says RAF Jets Interrupted Path of Russian Plane Over Black Sea

The RAF Typhoons scrambled from Romania on Thursday in response to a Russian Be-12 plane which was heading southwest over the Black Sea from Crimea.
UK

'You'll Be Sorry,' Russia Tells Britain at UN Nerve Agent Attack Meeting

The UK and Russian representatives traded barbs from "Alice in Wonderland."
Espionage

'Recovering' Daughter of Poisoned Ex-Spy Phones Her Cousin in Russia, Media Report

Yulia Skripal said she expects to leave the hospital soon, Russian media report.
Espionage

Niece of Ex-Spy Poisoned in England Vows to Return His Daughter to Russia

Viktoria Skripal made the comments on a TV show where pundits cast the nerve agent attack as an elaborate British plot to besmirch Russia.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.