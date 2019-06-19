Exhausted and Starving Polar Bear Wanders Into Siberian City

A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of kilometers from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia. The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food.

Timur Voronkov / Zapolyarnaya Pravda

It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists. Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery eyes and could clearly not see well.

Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas. A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russia earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and homes.