Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Girl Discovers 40,000 Year-Old Lemming From the Ice Age

nplus1.ru

Russian paleontologists have published their findings on an ancient mummified lemming that was found by a schoolgirl in Siberia, the N+1 science news website reported Thursday.

The lemming has found intact in an elongated position with a preserved skeleton as well as fur on the back, sides and stomach, as seen in photos from an article published earlier this year by the Russian Academy of Sciences. The frozen carcass was first discovered by a schoolgirl in Siberia’s Yakutia region in 2016, before being taken by a group of researchers for study.

nplus1.ru

Scientists estimate that the mummified rodent is more than 40,000 years old and dates back to the Ice Age making it the oldest known lemming that has ever been discovered.

While animal remains decompose in Siberia’s permafrost slowly, discoveries of their mummified remains are quite rare, the scientists wrote.

However, it is not the first mummified animal to be discovered in Siberia in recent years.

In June, a resident of Siberia’s Yakutia region discovered  a 40,000-year-old wolf by the banks of the Tirekhtyakh river, close to the Arctic Circle. 

In November, scientists in the same region found a well-preserved two-month-old puppy dating back 18,000 years that raised questions about the timeline for when humans first domesticated wolves.

Read more about: Siberia , Animals

Read more

Rescue mission

Siberians Rescue Pets From Historic Floods With Amphibious Tank

Rescuers saved as many as 100 dogs, cats, chickens and pigs stranded atop houses and wreckage.
Disrupted habitat

Exhausted and Starving Polar Bear Wanders Into Siberian City

It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists.
Siberia

Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal

The cause of death is still a mystery
Siberia

Russia's Novosibirsk Region Bans Low-Skilled Migrants

The governor of Russia’s Novosibirsk region has signed a law banning migrant workers from working in a wide range of professions, including as teachers...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.