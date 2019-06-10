Aide to Opposition Leader Has Jail Sentence Extended

An aide to opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained on the same day he was set to be released from jail for organizing nationwide protests last year against an unpopular government decision to raise the pension age.
Leonid Volkov could now stay in prison until September 9, the Mediazone online news site reported, citing Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.
Leonid Volkov had spent 20 days in jail for the September 2018 protests, which took place in eight different Russian cities. At the time, Volkov had been outside Russia.
Volkov is a 2018 Yale University world fellow.