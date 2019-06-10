Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Aide to Opposition Leader Has Jail Sentence Extended

Leonid Volkov could now stay in detention until September.

Leonid Volkov organized protests against the raising of the pension age last year. Donat Sorokin / TASS

An aide to opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained on the same day he was set to be released from jail for organizing nationwide protests last year against an unpopular government decision to raise the pension age.

Leonid Volkov could now stay in prison until September 9, the Mediazone online news site reported, citing Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Leonid Volkov had spent 20 days in jail for the September 2018 protests, which took place in eight different Russian cities. At the time, Volkov had been outside Russia.

Volkov is a 2018 Yale University world fellow.

Read more about: Opposition

Read more

Nemtsov

Russians March in Memory of Boris Nemtsov Four Years After His Murder

For many of the demonstrators, the anniversary of the Kremlin critic’s death provided an opportunity to voice their concerns.
Opposition

The Russian Youth Are Packing Their Bags

The fact that young people are willing to leave should cause alarm considering that they are the most active and innovative members of society.
Putin

Five Years After Crimea, Russia Has Come Full Circle at Great Cost

Putin needs second Crimea to boost falling ratings.
Farewell

Lyudmila Alexeyeva's Funeral Gathers Kremlin and Opposition Politicians, in Photos

Alexeyeva was a driving force behind the civil-rights movement in the Soviet Union and headed the oldest Russian human-rights organization.