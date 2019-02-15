What's Behind the Arrest of the U.S. Founder of a Major Private Equity Group in Russia?

Russia has detained the U.S. founder of Baring Vostok, the biggest private independent equity fund in the country, in Moscow on suspicion of embezzling $37.5 million. Michael Calvey, 51, and three other partners in the fund who have also been detained face up to 10 years if convicted. Two more suspects, both bank executives, have also been detained on the same charges. Here’s what we know so far: – Calvey was detained on Thursday, Moscow’s Basmanny court spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday afternoon local time.

Arrested US private equity executive Michael Calvey just brought to Moscow court for his arraignment. Prosecutors say he defrauded a bank of 2.5bn rubles and want him held without bail pic.twitter.com/q0hY5UkpzE — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 15, 2019

– Calvey and his colleagues are accused of cheating Vostochny Bank, described as Russia’s third-largest retail bank, out of 2.5 billion rubles ($37.5 million). – The fraud case was reportedly initiated at the request of the bank’s shareholder Sherzod Yusupov on Wednesday. Who is Michael Calvey? – Calvey, 51, U.S. citizen and the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity fund. He has worked and invested in Russia since the mid 1990s.