Russia Arrests Reporter Over Bucha Posts

Russia has arrested a journalist from the Russian edition of Forbes magazine for social media reposts over accusations of Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, his lawyer and Forbes said on Friday.

Rights groups say hundreds of Russians have been arrested, fined and jailed for criticizing Russia's offensive on Ukraine under tough military censorship laws.

Russian authorities have particularly targeted people for comments on Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where Russian troops have been accused of massacring civilians.

Moscow has rejected those charges and accused Kyiv and the West of staging the scenes of dead civilians and testimonies of torture.

"Sergei Mingazov was detained and is being held in a temporary detention center" in the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the journalist's lawyer Konstantin Bubon said in a Facebook post.

He faces up to 10 years in prison under charges of spreading "false information," Bubon said.

"In short, for reposting a publication about the events in Bucha" on a Telegram channel, he added.