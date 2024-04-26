Police Search Moscow’s Garage Museum – Reports

Police are carrying out searches at Moscow’s Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, Russian media reported Friday.

The Ostorozhno Novosti news channel on Telegram said officers were currently at the museum’s archival building and a second building where Garage offers walking tours.

“Garage supervisors and curators are being held and are banned from using their phones until the [searches] end,” the outlet said.

The outlet said the law enforcement officers had arrived in unmarked cars at around noon Moscow time and did not introduce themselves to museum staff. The officers reportedly had a list of senior museum managers they wanted to speak with, six of whom were being held at the Garage office as of Friday afternoon.