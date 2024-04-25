Siberian Teen Jailed 3.5 Years for Anti-War Posts, Graffiti

A teenager from the Siberian city of Chita has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for anti-war graffiti and social media posts, a Russian court said Thursday.

Russian media said this was the first time a minor was imprisoned for their anti-war views.

Tenth-grader Lyubov Lizunova, 17, was detained alongside Alexander Snezhkov, 19, and Vladislav Vishnevsky, 23, in October 2022, months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Lizunova, who describes herself as an anarchist, was 15 years old at the time.

They were initially accused of spray-painting the phrase “Death to the regime!” on the side of a garage and, later, of running anti-war and animal rights channels on the Telegram messaging app.