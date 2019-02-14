Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Britain has Jack the Ripper, the United States has the Zodiac Killer and Russia has the Dyatlov Pass Incident. On Feb. 1, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it was reopening an investigation into a cold case that has stumped Russians for more than 60 years. What happened? On Jan. 23, 1959, nine students from the Ural Polytechnic Institute set off on a hike through the northern Ural Mountains. They were led by Igor Dyatlov, an engineering student, after whom the mountain pass where the group hiked was posthumously named. After the students failed to return home several days later, rescue workers began a search. They eventually came across a tent which had been cut open from the inside. The hikers’ possessions, including clothing and shoes, were still inside. More days of searching the area led to the bodies being found. They lay in clusters of two or three, miles away from where had they set up camp. Investigators were stumped. The hikers were inadequately dressed for the subzero temperatures. Some wore a single shoe, some wore only socks and some were barefoot. The inquest concluded that six had died of hypothermia, while the other three died of major external injuries.

Nine students participated in the ill-fated expedition. All of them were later found dead. Public Domain

In May that same year, the investigation was called off. To this day, the official cause of death on file is described only as a “compelling natural force.” But the Soviet authorities’ hastiness to discontinue the investigation from its onset inspired conspiracy theories. Most of these theories center on the idea that the Dyatlov group saw something they weren’t supposed to see, such as a secret weapon being tested in the secluded mountains, but there are many other, more outlandish, theories. Why is the investigation being reopened? Sixty years after the incident, new life is being breathed into the case. Firstly, it is being moved from the regional branch of the Investigative Committee to the federal branch. Andrei Kuryakov, an official at the Sverdlovsk region prosecutor’s office, said at a press conference on Feb. 4 that the state prosecutor’s office has requested all documents relating directly or indirectly to the case. Beginning next month, investigators will return to the scene to carry out nine separate examinations, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Locals reportedly told investigators that they had seen a mysterious flying object in the sky that night. Public Domain

The investigation will only be considering three theories, Kuryakov said. These include a hurricane, snow slab or avalanche. These possibilities have been narrowed down from an official list of 75 theories, ranging from government conspiracy to supernatural events. The dominant theories The avalanche or hurricane hypothesis still leaves holes, according to theorists. There is little to no physical evidence that an event of such magnitude occurred. Moreover, this does not account for why the hikers would have cut their way out of the tent only partially dressed. So what force drew the Dyatlov group out of their tent that night? Here are some of the most popular versions of the events: Infrasound frequency The infrasound panic theory was popularized by American writer Donnie Eichar in his 2013 book “Dead Mountain: The Untold True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident.” After consulting physicists, Eichar concluded that a combination of high winds and the curvature of the mountains surrounding the campsite had produced an infrasound frequency, a sound too low for human ears to register. Infrasound frequencies can induce a state of panic in human beings. According to this theory, the hikers cut their way out of their tent and fled into the night. By the time the group was far enough away to regain their senses, it was too late. Unable to make their way back to safety, they succumbed to hypothermia. Others obtained injuries by falling into the ravines where they were found. Foul play The Dyatlov Pass Incident has also sparked suspicions of foul play. When investigators first started looking into the case in the spring of 1959, they suspected that the indigenous Mansi people may have harmed the hikers for trespassing onto sacred land, Eichar said in his book. No evidence was found to support this theory and it was consequently dismissed.

Photos of members of the tour group at their monument. Public Domain