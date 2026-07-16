‘Things Should Get Easier Now’: Russian Military Bloggers Cheer Ukraine’s Defense Minister Shake-Up

Russian military bloggers praised the dismissal of Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who has been credited with cutting bureaucracy and boosting drone warfare against Russia, saying the shake-up would only benefit Moscow. Fedorov, 35, was dismissed Thursday after being on the job for just six months. His dismissal, which sparked rare wartime protests in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, comes as Ukraine has significantly intensified strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure and military logistics, targeting key components of Moscow’s war engine. Yet Ukrainian forces are still facing grinding Russian advances in the east amid a critical shortage of ground troops.

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers called Fedorov “far too smart and effective an enemy,” arguing that his removal would make it much easier for the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. “Overall, it’s very good that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky removed him from command of the army…Things should get easier now,” Russian military commentator Aleksei Zhivov said on social media. “The fact that Zelensky removed such a prolific and dangerous — for Russia — figure from a leadership position is very good [for Moscow] especially considering that his resignation will most likely also lead to a purge of Fedorov’s people from the structure of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry,” said Informant, a pro-war Telegram channel with 94,000 subscribers. Military blogger Svyatoslav Golikov said the “achievements of Fedorov’s team” at Ukraine’s Defense Ministry had had a “significant impact” on Russia’s Armed Forces. The Telegram channel Voenny Osvedomitel (Military Informant) told its 612,000 subscribers that Fedorov was “responsible for expanding digitalization in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the use of drones.” When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Fedorov, who was then Ukraine's first digital transformation minister, called on SpaceX owner Elon Musk to switch on the Starlink satellite internet service over Ukraine.