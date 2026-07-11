One Killed in Drone Strike on Vessels in Taganrog Bay, Russian Authorities Say

One person was killed as a result of a drone attack on four vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol, in Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, Russian authorities said on Saturday.

"A seaman on a technical support vessel has lost his life. I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. No one else was injured," Yury Slyusar, ​governor of the southern Rostov region, wrote on Telegram.

He said the vessels sustained various degrees of damage, but "there is no risk of a methanol spill or leak."

More than one and a half dozen drones were destroyed during the repulsion of the air attack on the region, Slyusar said. The Russian Defence Ministry said air defense units had downed a total of 178 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight.

On Friday, fires broke out at two fuel depots and at the Taganrog sea port as a result of drone attacks.