Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 2 in Nizhny Novgorod Region

At least two people were killed Wednesday morning in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod region, local authorities said, while strikes in annexed Crimea knocked out power in the peninsula’s largest city.
Governor Gleb Nikitin said two others were hospitalized with injuries, though he did not specify where or when the attack took place. He said falling debris caused minor damage to an industrial facility, several cars and a number of residential buildings.
Nizhny Novgorod is located around 600 kilometers (372 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
In annexed Crimea, the port city of Sevastopol lost power following a Ukrainian drone strike on local energy infrastructure, Kremlin-installed authorities said.
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev urged residents to remain calm and minimize their energy consumption while technicians worked to repair the damage and restore the grid.
A few hours later, Razvozhaev said power had been partially restored to the city, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 323 drones across the country and Crimea between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a Russian drone attack killed a 56-year-old woman in the border region of Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said.
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