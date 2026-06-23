Former Belgorod Governor Gladkov Nominated as Abkhazia Envoy

Former Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has been nominated to serve as the Russian ambassador to the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia, a senior lawmaker in the State Duma said Tuesday.
Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, said the lower house of parliament’s Committee on CIS Affairs endorsed Gladkov’s candidacy to replace the current envoy in Abkhazia, Mikhail Shurgalin.
Gladkov himself has not publicly commented on his nomination, which Russian media earlier reported was one among several potential new positions for the official.
In May, Gladkov stepped down as governor of the Belgorod region, where he was replaced by Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated army general. Gladkov had served as regional executive since November 2020.
According to some reports, Gladkov had fallen out of favor with the Kremlin before his resignation announcement. Other reports claimed he had experienced “burnout” due to constant cross-border attacks from Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Abkhazia is recognized internationally as part of Georgia but has been under de facto Russian control since the two countries fought a brief war in August 2008. Russia maintains a military base in Abkhazia.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.