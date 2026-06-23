Former Belgorod Governor Gladkov Nominated as Abkhazia Envoy

Former Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has been nominated to serve as the Russian ambassador to the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia, a senior lawmaker in the State Duma said Tuesday.

Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the ruling United Russia party, said the lower house of parliament’s Committee on CIS Affairs endorsed Gladkov’s candidacy to replace the current envoy in Abkhazia, Mikhail Shurgalin.

Gladkov himself has not publicly commented on his nomination, which Russian media earlier reported was one among several potential new positions for the official.

In May, Gladkov stepped down as governor of the Belgorod region, where he was replaced by Alexander Shuvaev, a highly decorated army general. Gladkov had served as regional executive since November 2020.

According to some reports, Gladkov had fallen out of favor with the Kremlin before his resignation announcement. Other reports claimed he had experienced “burnout” due to constant cross-border attacks from Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Abkhazia is recognized internationally as part of Georgia but has been under de facto Russian control since the two countries fought a brief war in August 2008. Russia maintains a military base in Abkhazia.