Putin Sacks Scandal-Ridden Head of Komi Republic Amid Regional Shake-Up

The head of Russia’s republic of Komi announced Tuesday that he was stepping down from office, making him the third regional executive to resign in two days after the governors of Rostov and Tambov

“Our president has entrusted me with a new federal-level role,” Komi head Vladimir Uyba said in a video on Telegram. He did not say where he would be working next.

Uyba, formerly the head of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency, was appointed to lead the republic of Komi in April 2020 after Putin dismissed his predecessor, Sergey Gaplikov, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly after Uyba announced his resignation on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin appointed the head of Far East Russia’s Jewish autonomous region, Rostislav Goldshtein, to serve as Komi’s acting regional leader.