Ex-Russian Official Seeks Asylum in U.S. After Receiving Draft Notice

A former official in northwestern Russia’s republic of Komi has sought asylum in the United States after fleeing Russia to avoid being drafted into the war in Ukraine, according to the Russian-language broadcaster RTVI.

Denis Sharonov, 48, served as the republic of Komi’s agriculture minister between 2020 and January 2022, a month before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“When, in October 2022, military enlistment officers came to deliver a draft summons to my registration address, there was nothing left for me to do but leave the country,” Sharonov told RTVI.

President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists last fall triggered a wave of emigration from Russia.