U.S. Sees 50-Fold Surge in Russian Asylum Seekers in 2022

The United States has seen a 4,500% rise in asylum requests from Russian nationals this year as Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced critics to flee the country, The New York Times reported Monday.

U.S. authorities processed 21,763 Russian asylum requests in October 2021-September 2022, compared with just 467 in the 2020 fiscal year, according to the publication.

October 2022, the first full month after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization of reservists, saw nearly 4,000 Russian asylum seekers enter the U.S.

Russian asylum seekers and their lawyers interviewed by the newspaper said they faced mistreatment in immigration detention centers while awaiting their cases in court.

“Proportionately, compared to people from other countries, there are more Russians being sent to detention,” immigration lawyer Svetlana Kaff told NYT.

Boris Shevchuk, a doctor who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border illegally with his wife in late April, described being knocked to the ground by a guard and suffering a head injury while being transferred to escape threats from another detainee.