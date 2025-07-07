Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Black Sea Oil Spill Reaches Abkhazia’s Shores

Abkhazia. MT

Heavy fuel oil from December’s spill in the Black Sea has reached the shores of Abkhazia, more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of the spill site, a local climatologist told Kremlin-funded media on Sunday.

“There’s a slight excess [in oil concentrations], but it’s absolutely not dangerous for vacationers and locals who have already opened the swimming season,” Asida Akhsalba told Sputnik Abkhazia, though she noted the pollution could affect marine life.

Akhsalba said Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia, lacks the funding and equipment to monitor air and soil pollution or to assess the full extent of the oil deeper in the sea.

Authorities in Abkhazia currently conduct monthly water testing, Akhsalba said, adding that surface water temperatures off the coast are rising, potentially increasing pollution risks.

In one of the worst Black Sea environmental disasters in decades, two aging Russian tankers on Dec. 15 spilled roughly half of their 9,200 metric tons of mazut, a heavy fuel oil, after being caught in a storm near annexed Crimea and southern Russia’s Krasnodar region.

President Vladimir Putin previously warned that warming sea temperatures in the spring and summer could cause more oil to rise from the seabed.

Abkhazia, wedged between the Black Sea and the Caucasus Mountains, is recognized internationally as part of Georgia but has been under de facto Russian control since the 2008 war. The region remains a popular tourist destination for Russian travelers.

Read more about: Environment , Abkhazia , Black Sea

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

A Disastrous Black Sea Oil Spill Unites Z-Activists and Anti-War Russians Alike

Volunteers are leading the fight against one of the worst environmental disasters in recent history. The authorities aren't thrilled.
5 Min read

Russian Government Estimates Black Sea Oil Spill Damage at $1B

The spill occurred in December after two aging Russian tankers released thousands of tons of heavy fuel oil during a storm.
2 Min read

Black Sea Oil Spill Spreads to Beaches in Annexed Crimea

Authorities said they have removed nearly 73,000 tons of oil-contaminated sand from beaches along the Russian coast.
1 Min read

Over 100 Dead Dolphins Wash Ashore on Russia's Black Sea Coast

Many of the animals showed signs of having been caught in fishing nets, including deep scratches, missing fins or tails, as well as torn stomachs.
1 Min read