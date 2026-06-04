'Fedorova, Out!': Ex-RT Journalist Faces Increasing Scrutiny in France

PARIS — “No, no, no to war propaganda!” the crowd chants, waving Ukrainian and French flags outside the offices of conservative broadcaster CNews in one of the French capital’s most affluent districts.

Dozens of people speaking Ukrainian, French and Russian have gathered here with a shared goal: to push for sanctions against Ksenia Fedorova, the former director of RT’s French-language satellite RT France.

The demonstration came a day after members of the European Parliament called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Fedorova, who has re-emerged as a familiar face in French media since RT France was sanctioned and shut down in 2023 — but who is now coming under increased scrutiny.

Critics argue that Fedorova continues to promote the Kremlin’s version of events through her regular appearances on outlets owned by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré.

Fedorova denies acting as a Kremlin propagandist and has described criticism of her work as politically motivated. Executives at French media conglomerate Canal+, whose channels regularly feature Fedorova, have defended her role on air.

‘The leader of our French media revolution’

According to her LinkedIn profile, Fedorova, 45, spent more than 17 years at the Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, joining the network at its founding in 2005.

Margarita Simonyan, RT's editor-in-chief, has described Fedorova as “my beautiful deputy” and “the leader of our French media revolution.”

RT France stopped operating in 2023 after French authorities froze its bank accounts following European sanctions imposed on Russian state media after the invasion.

Since last fall, Fedorova has regularly appeared as a commentator on Bolloré-owned media outlets including CNews, Europe 1 and JDNews.

“It should be stated that this person is a propagandist, not a journalist,” Antoine Bernard, director of advocacy at Reporters Without Borders, told The Moscow Times.