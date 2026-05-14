Russia Is Building ‘Pragmatic’ Partnership With Taliban Government, Shoigu Says

Moscow is building “pragmatic” and “full-fledged” relations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Thursday at a regional security gathering.

The Taliban swept back to power in 2021 after overthrowing the U.S.-backed government and imposing an austere version of Islamic law. In 2024, President Vladimir Putin called the Taliban “allies in the fight against terrorism.”

Russia was the first country to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan last July after removing the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations and accepting its ambassador to Moscow.

Speaking at the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Shoigu underscored that Moscow had established a “pragmatic dialogue” with the Taliban to “meet the goals of regional security and economic development.”