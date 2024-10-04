Russia Calls On West to Lift Sanctions on Afghanistan

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the West to lift sanctions on Taliban-led Afghanistan and take "responsibility" for reconstruction efforts in the country, on Friday.

However, Lavrov did not say whether Moscow would lift its own designation of the group as a "terrorist organization."

"We urge Western countries to recognize their responsibility for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan, lift sanctions restrictions and return Kabul's expropriated assets," Lavrov said.

The Taliban has been under Western sanctions for more than two decades, measures initially imposed to restrict the financing of al-Qaeda and other organizations designated "terrorist" groups.

Lavrov was speaking at the opening of an annual Russia-led diplomatic forum on Afghanistan, involving envoys from the Taliban and neighboring countries in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Moscow has fostered relations with the Taliban since they returned to power in 2021 following the U.S. withdrawal from the war-ravaged country.