Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

At Least 3 Killed in Russian Drone Attacks Across Ukraine

By AFP
Ukrainian State Emergency Service

A rare daytime Russian drone barrage primarily targeting western Ukraine killed at least three people and wounded 12 others, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

While Russia has bombarded Ukrainian cities for more than four years, its large-scale aerial assaults are typically launched at night.

In Kyiv, people scrambled into metro stations for cover as air raid sirens echoed across the city and air defense systems engaged targets overhead.

In the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, authorities said three people were killed and four others wounded in drone attacks that also damaged civilian infrastructure and a residential building.

At least eight people were wounded in the southern Black Sea region of Odesa and the central regions of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Confirms It Captured British Man Fighting for Ukraine in Kursk Region

A court in Kursk remanded James Scott Rhys Anderson in custody, accusing him of participating in “armed hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region...
1 Min read

Russia Fired Experimental Hypersonic Missile at Ukraine in Response to Western Long-Range Missiles – Putin

A U.S. official told MT that Moscow likely has only a handful of the missiles and that it may be using them now in an attempt to intimidate Ukraine.
3 Min read

Russia Confirms Ukraine Used U.K.-Made Storm Shadow Missiles in Cross-Border Strikes

Pro-war bloggers and Western media had reported earlier that the Storm Shadow missiles were used in targeting Russia’s Kursk region.
1 Min read

U.S. Cites Changing Russian Tactics as Reason for Reversing Landmine Policy

Rights groups have condemned the move, saying that Ukraine’s use of the mines would violate the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty.
2 Min read