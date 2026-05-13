At Least 3 Killed in Russian Drone Attacks Across Ukraine

A rare daytime Russian drone barrage primarily targeting western Ukraine killed at least three people and wounded 12 others, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.
While Russia has bombarded Ukrainian cities for more than four years, its large-scale aerial assaults are typically launched at night.
In Kyiv, people scrambled into metro stations for cover as air raid sirens echoed across the city and air defense systems engaged targets overhead.
In the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, authorities said three people were killed and four others wounded in drone attacks that also damaged civilian infrastructure and a residential building.
At least eight people were wounded in the southern Black Sea region of Odesa and the central regions of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy.
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