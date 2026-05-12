Finland to Tighten Curbs on Medical Equipment Exports to Russia

Finland is planning to tighten restrictions on exports of medical equipment and healthcare technology to Russia, citing concerns that such products could ultimately be used for military purposes, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported, as Western sanctions continue to disrupt Russia’s healthcare sector.

“We have now become aware that medical and pharmaceutical products may end up being used in Russia for military purposes, and that is why we made this decision,” Elina Rimppi, head of sanctions at Finland’s Foreign Ministry, told Yle.

Rimppi did not specify what evidence prompted the move, saying only that Finnish authorities regularly assess the implementation of sanctions.

The decision marks a further tightening of Finland’s export controls on Russia, which have expanded since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While some medical goods are already included on European Union sanctions lists, Finland had until now continued allowing certain exports under exemptions granted by national authorities.