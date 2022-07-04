U.S. Drugmaker to Halt MMR Vaccine Supplies to Russia – Kommersant

The U.S. drugmaker MSD will stop supplying Russia with vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

MSD had informed a number of its contractors to stop supplying its Varivax chickenpox vaccine and the M-M-R II vaccine to Russia, the newspaper said.

The National Immunobiological Company (Natsimbio), MSD’s local partner that was established by Russian defense and technology conglomerate Rostec, said localized production of MSD’s vaccines had stopped.

Russia’s state medical regulator Roszdravnadzor confirmed receiving a notice from MSD Pharmaceuticals in June, but said the country has sufficient stockpiles of MMR vaccines.

Varivax accounted for nearly one-fifth of chickenpox vaccines in Russia, with 2021 sales amounting to 162.8 million rubles ($3 million). M-M-R II accounted for 1.5% with 14 million rubles ($257,000) in sales.