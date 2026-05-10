Ukraine Reports Multiple Casualties on Second Day of Russia Truce

Russian attacks wounded at least nine people in Ukraine on Sunday, the second day of what was supposed to have been a three-day truce with Russia, Ukrainian officials said.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire on Friday, saying the two sides had agreed to stop all "kinetic" warfare for a three-day period starting Saturday, as well as a mutual swap of 1,000 prisoners each.
Ukrainian air force data showed a decrease in long-range Russian drone strikes compared to before the truce, but officials reported casualties nonetheless.
In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian drone strikes injured a three-year-old girl and a 23-year-old rescue worker, the region's Governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.
"The rescue workers were en route to the village of Myrivska to assist local residents when their fire and rescue vehicle was attacked by an enemy drone," he said.
Russian strikes on the southern Kherson region injured four people, including a 19-year-old and a 53-year-old city council worker, authorities said, while the governor of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region reported two injured in a drone attack on a civilian car.
A drone also injured a man in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, the region's governor said.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday accused Ukraine of "16,071 ceasefire violations" over a 24-hour period, including thousands of drone strikes.
Since Russia's invasion in 2022, the war in Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands of people and spiralled into Europe's deadliest since World War II.
U.S.-mediated talks on ending the fighting have shown little progress since February, when Washington shifted focus to its war with Iran.
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