Russian Widows, Mothers of Soldiers Killed in Ukraine Join Victory Day March in Chita

Widows and mothers of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine marched in a Victory Day parade in the Far East city of Chita on Saturday, in what local media described as a first for the annual celebrations marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Footage published by independent outlet RusNews showed the women walking in formation across the city’s central square wearing matching military-style jackets.

According to the Chita city administration, cadets from a local boarding school also took part in the parade, while women carrying portraits of dead servicemen closed the procession.

In video footage shared by the exiled investigative outlet Agentstvo, one presenter described the uniforms worn by the widows and mothers of the “heroes of the special military operation” as “a symbol of responsibility, loyalty and unbreakable faith in those who are now on the front line.”

“Behind every step of this column is faith, hope and love,” another presenter said. “In every gaze is the pain of loss and immeasurable pride.”