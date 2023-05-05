Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Moscow Preps for Victory Day Amid Security Concerns

Preparations in Moscow for the Victory Day holiday on May 9 are already underway, with decorations, public memorials and a children's Immortal Regiment event all taking place.

One of the country's most significant holidays, Victory Day has been a central part of the Kremlin's efforts to rally patriotism by invoking the Soviet Union's World War II victory.

This year's Victory Day events take place as Russia remains bogged down in its 14-month war in Ukraine, with the annual Immortal Regiment march called off over apparent security concerns.

Here is a closer look at some of the preparations and actions taking place ahead of May 9:
Children take part in an Immortal Regiment action at the Flagman Educational Center near Moscow.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
The Russian state's use of children to help rally support for the country's military has drawn widespread criticism.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Children hold up signs bearing the names and portraits of relatives who served in the Soviet Union's war effort in World War II.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Held on May 9 following the Victory Day parade, the Immortal Regiment march typically involves millions of people across the country.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Muscovites walk through rows of red flags set up as Victory Day decorations.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Victory Day decorations often feature the Soviet Union's red banner or the orange-and-black St. George's ribbon, a Russian military symbol.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
A mother and daughter stop to look at a public display entitled "Young Defenders of the Homeland" in Moscow.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Victory Day decorations on display near the Kremlin.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
A man wearing a military uniform plays the accordion near a row of Victory Day banners.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Volunteers from a military recruitment center hand out informational leaflets in Moscow.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Victory Day , WWII , Ukraine war

