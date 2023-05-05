In Photos: Moscow Preps for Victory Day Amid Security Concerns

Preparations in Moscow for the Victory Day holiday on May 9 are already underway, with decorations, public memorials and a children's Immortal Regiment event all taking place.



One of the country's most significant holidays, Victory Day has been a central part of the Kremlin's efforts to rally patriotism by invoking the Soviet Union's World War II victory.



This year's Victory Day events take place as Russia remains bogged down in its 14-month war in Ukraine, with the annual Immortal Regiment march called off over apparent security concerns.



Here is a closer look at some of the preparations and actions taking place ahead of May 9: