Slovak PM May Deliver ‘Message’ From Ukraine’s Zelensky to Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may deliver a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Russia’s Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow this weekend, a senior official in Bratislava said Thursday.

Slovak foreign ministry State Secretary Rastislav Chovanec said Fico will not attend the annual Victory Day parade on Saturday, but he will lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin to commemorate the end of World War II, according to the TASR news agency.

“In parallel, [Fico] will also have a meeting with the Russian president, to whom he may deliver messages from the Ukrainian president,” Chovanec was quoted as saying in the Slovak parliament.

The contents of Zelensky’s alleged message to Putin were not made public. Fico and Zelensky have been in contact twice over the last week, Chovanec said.

Ukraine has not commented on whether Zelensky asked Fico to deliver a message to the Russian leader.