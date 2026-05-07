Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Launching Drone Attacks From Latvian Airspace

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of using Latvian airspace to launch drone attacks against civilian sites in St. Petersburg, hours after Latvia reported several drones had crossed into its territory from Russia.

Latvian officials said two drones crashed on its territory early Thursday. One sparked a brief fire at an oil storage facility in the eastern town of Rezekne. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said the drones were likely Ukrainian and traveling toward Russian targets.

“As long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, it is possible that such incidents will be repeated, when a foreign unmanned aircraft enters Latvian airspace or approaches it," Latvia’s military said in a statement.