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Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Launching Drone Attacks From Latvian Airspace

Oil tanks in Rezekne. Andrei Krashevsky / LSM

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of using Latvian airspace to launch drone attacks against civilian sites in St. Petersburg, hours after Latvia reported several drones had crossed into its territory from Russia.

Latvian officials said two drones crashed on its territory early Thursday. One sparked a brief fire at an oil storage facility in the eastern town of Rezekne. Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said the drones were likely Ukrainian and traveling toward Russian targets.

“As long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, it is possible that such incidents will be repeated, when a foreign unmanned aircraft enters Latvian airspace or approaches it," Latvia’s military said in a statement.

Later on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses detected six drones in Latvian airspace at approximately 3:20 a.m Moscow time. The military claimed to have shot down one of the aircraft, identified as a Ukrainian An-196 Liutyi long-range attack drone, after it entered Russian airspace.

Five other drones disappeared from radar near Rezekne around 4:00 a.m., according to the Defense Ministry.

The incident follows a similar episode in late March, when Ukrainian drones entered Latvian and Estonian airspace, with one striking a power plant chimney in Estonia during a large-scale attack on a Russian port in the Leningrad region.

Read more about: Latvia , Drones , Ukraine war

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