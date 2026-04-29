A senior veterinary official in the Novosibirsk region was found dead under unclear circumstances, the Interfax news agency reported Wednesday, coming weeks after government-enforced mass cattle culls triggered rare protests by farmers.

Sergei Tur, who headed the regional veterinary agency’s department for animal disease control, was reportedly responsible for organizing the quarantines and culling of livestock on farms affected by a recent cattle disease outbreak, which led to an estimated $3 million in losses.

While Russian officials attributed the cull to rabies and an “unusual mutated form” of pasteurellosis, the scale of the cull raised suspicion. Farmers have questioned why entire herds were destroyed rather than quarantined, as pasteurellosis is typically treatable with antibiotics.

Regional health officials confirmed Tur’s death at age 43 in comments to Interfax. They directed all other questions to law enforcement.

Police told Interfax that an invesitgation into Tur’s death is was underway.