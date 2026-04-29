Kremlin Hopes OPEC+ Will Stand Firm Despite UAE Exit

The Kremlin said Wednesday it hopes the departure of the United Arab Emirates from OPEC and the expanded OPEC+ alliance will not lead to the collapse of the oil cartel.

“We of course would like to hope so,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia remains committed to stabilizing global energy markets through the OPEC+, of which it is a member.

Peskov said Russia has no plans to withdraw from the organization, calling it “especially crucial when energy markets are in turmoil.”

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the UAE’s exit, effective this Friday, would boost oil production and eventually bring down energy prices that have surged since U.S.-Israeli strikes were launched against Iran in late February.

However, analysts warned the departure could weaken OPEC’s collective influence and trigger further market turbulence.