Belarus Closes Transit Route for Russian Military Conscripts

Russians who have received a military conscription notice will no longer be allowed to travel through neighboring Belarus to avoid service, border authorities told Belarusian state media on Wednesday.

The announcement follows reports from rights lawyers that a Russian man listed in a military conscription database was barred from flying out of Minsk National Airport this week while attempting to travel to Georgia and Armenia. Lawyers said it was the first such instance since Russia launched its digital military summons system last year.

“If there are no travel restrictions, then you can leave Belarus. If travel is prohibited, then all questions should be directed to the Russian Federation,” a spokesperson for Belarus’ State Border Committee told the Belsat news agency.

The spokesperson said Russia and Belarus share a “common database” that allows Belarusian border personnel to see whether Russian citizens are restricted from leaving Russia.