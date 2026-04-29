Belarus Closes Transit Route for Russian Military Conscripts

Russians who have received a military conscription notice will no longer be allowed to travel through neighboring Belarus to avoid service, border authorities told Belarusian state media on Wednesday.
The announcement follows reports from rights lawyers that a Russian man listed in a military conscription database was barred from flying out of Minsk National Airport this week while attempting to travel to Georgia and Armenia. Lawyers said it was the first such instance since Russia launched its digital military summons system last year.
“If there are no travel restrictions, then you can leave Belarus. If travel is prohibited, then all questions should be directed to the Russian Federation,” a spokesperson for Belarus’ State Border Committee told the Belsat news agency.
The spokesperson said Russia and Belarus share a “common database” that allows Belarusian border personnel to see whether Russian citizens are restricted from leaving Russia.
Artyom Klyga, a lawyer at the Movement for Conscientious Objectors, an NGO helping Russians legally avoid military service, said he expects cases of Russians in Belarus being denied travel to rise as the country increases cooperation with Russia.
Under a digital summons system signed into law by President Vladimir Putin in April 2023, the rights of Russian draftees — including the right to travel abroad — are automatically restricted if they fail to report for service.
An electronic notice is considered legally served seven days after it is posted to a centralized digital registry, regardless of whether the recipient has viewed it.
Men who ignore the summons for more than 20 days face additional penalties, including driving bans and restrictions on loans and real estate transactions.
The digital overhaul was designed to close loopholes in the previous draft system, which relied on the in-person delivery of summons and allowed many to avoid service by being away from their registered addresses.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.