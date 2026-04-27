Iranian FM Arrives in St. Petersburg for Talks With Putin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia on Monday to seek support from President Vladimir Putin, following a flurry of weekend diplomacy aimed at ending the war with the United States and Israel.

"I am confident that these consultations and coordination between the two countries in this regard will be of particular importance," Araghchi told Iranian media, according to Al Jazeera.

He said his meeting with Putin later in the day would be "a good opportunity to discuss developments in the war and review the latest situation."

Araghchi's arrival in Russia comes after his trips to Oman and Pakistan, where he met with officials trying to mediate an end to the conflict. Hopes of reviving peace efforts were dashed this weekend when U.S. President Trump called off a trip to Pakistan by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Yet, in a sign that informal backchannels remain active, Iran's Fars news agency reported that Tehran had sent "written messages" to the United States through Pakistani mediators detailing its red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Iran had floated a new proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by decoupling the maritime crisis from nuclear negotiations, which would be postponed.

While the ceasefire between Iran and the United States has held, the global economic shockwaves of the conflict show little sign of receding. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to paralyze the flow of oil and gas, sending prices skyrocketing and stoking fears of food insecurity in developing nations.

AFP contributed reporting.