Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets With Putin in St. Petersburg

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on Monday as he seeks support from Moscow amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at bringing an end to the war with the United States and Israel.

Putin told Araghchi, who arrived from Oman earlier in the day, that Russia was ready to do "everything that serves your interests, the interests of all the people of the region, so that peace can be achieved as soon as possible."

The Kremlin leader also praised the Iranian people for "fighting for their independence and sovereignty" in the face of U.S.-Israeli attacks, which have killed more than 3,000 people in Iran.

"Russia, just like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship," Putin said in comments carried by Russian state media.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov and the head of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, Igor Kostyukov, were also present at the sitdown.

Upon his arrival in St. Petersburg earlier in the day, Araghchi had told Iranian media he was "confident" that his meeting with Putin would be a good opportunity to discuss developments in the war and review the latest situation," according to Al Jazeera.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said it would be "difficult to overestimate" the importance of the visit "in light of the evolving situation around Iran and in the Middle East."