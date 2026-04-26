Russian Strikes Kill Three, Wound 4 in Ukraine

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed three people and wounded at least four others, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

In the northeastern border region of Sumy, one Russian drone attack killed two civilians, according to the region's governor.

"The enemy struck civilians in the territory of Bilopillia community — near one of the settlements, less than five kilometers from the state border with the Russian Federation," Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a post on Telegram.

He said two men aged 48 and 72 were killed.

Meanwhile, drone and artillery attacks in the central-eastern city of Dnipro killed one person and wounded four more, the region's Governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.

Ganzha said in a Telegram post that private homes and vehicles were damaged.

Earlier Sunday, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea said a man was killed in a vehicle during a Ukrainian drone attack that damaged several homes and a dance school in different neighborhoods of the port city.

The governor said Russia shot down 43 drones in the attack.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said at least eight people were killed in Dnipro, which was hit by waves of Russian strikes for 20 hours straight.