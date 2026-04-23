Druzhba Oil Flow to Slovakia Resumed Thursday, Officials Say

Slovakia is again receiving Russian crude through the Druzhba oil pipeline, officials said Thursday, while supplies are expected to reach neighboring Hungary later.
The pipeline, which carries crude to Hungary and Slovakia, had been at the center of a monthslong diplomatic standoff. Ukraine said Russian strikes damaged the line in late January, while Hungary and Slovakia accused it of stalling repairs.
Ukraine said Wednesday that it completed repairs to Druzhba and was ready to resume pumping Russian oil to Europe.
"The supply of oil to Slovakia via the Druzhba oil pipeline was restored at 2 a.m. today," Slovakia's economic ministry said in a press release. "Oil is currently being received in accordance with the agreed daily schedule."
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters that 13,500 metric tons of crude oil are expected to arrive in the country today, with a total of 119,000 metric tons projected by the end of April.
Fico had supported outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in blocking an EU loan package to Ukraine until the pipeline was repaired.
"It is important that we aren't afraid to occasionally use a tougher tone and apply pressure," Fico said Thursday. "We played a significant role in getting the pipeline back online."
AFP contributed reporting.
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