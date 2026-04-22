Ukraine Repairs Druzhba Pipeline, Clearing Way for Russian Oil Flows to Europe

Ukraine said Tuesday that it completed repairs to the damaged Druzhba pipeline and is ready to resume pumping Russian oil to Europe, a move that officials in Kyiv hope will unblock a long-delayed EU aid package.

The pipeline, which carries crude to Hungary and Slovakia, has been at the center of a monthslong diplomatic standoff. Ukraine said Russian strikes damaged the line in late January, but Hungary and Slovakia accused it of stalling repairs to pressure on them.

"Ukraine has completed repair work on the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline that was damaged by a Russian strike," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media. "The pipeline can resume operation."

The repair likely marks a significant breakthrough for Ukraine's battered budget.

Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had used his veto power to hold up an EU loan of 90 billion euros ($96 billion) until Ukraine repaired Druzhba and allowed oil to resume flowing.