Putin Claims Ukraine Won’t Allow Azovstal Defenders to Surrender

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv on Friday of not allowing its fighters in Mariupol, currently making a last stand at the city’s Azovstal steel plant, to surrender to Russian forces.

In a telephone conversation with EU chief Charles Michel, Putin claimed that Kyiv is forcing its troops to continue fighting despite repeated offers to surrender by the Russian side.

“All servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces, militants of the nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries who lay down their arms are guaranteed life, decent treatment in accordance with international law and the provision of qualified medical care,” Putin told Michel, according to the Kremlin.

“But the Kyiv regime does not allow this opportunity to be used."