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AvtoVAZ Launches Lada Subscription Service as Sales Slump

Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

Russia’s largest automaker, AvtoVAZ, has launched a car subscription service for its flagship Lada Vesta model amid a drop in new vehicle sales.

Under the “Lada Legko” (“Lada Easy”) program, customers can lease a Lada Vesta sedan with an automatic transmission for 44,000 rubles ($587) per month. The 12-month subscription costs around a third of Vesta’s retail price of 1.6 million rubles ($21,400).

Vesta sales have fallen significantly this year, part of an industry-wide slump that saw the Russian car market post its worst start to a year in two decades.

Potential buyers have been scared off by a combination of sky-high interest rates, rising vehicle “recycling fees” and the rapid influx of Chinese car brands like Chery and Haval, which increasingly offer more features for the same price as Russian models.

The “Lada Legko” subscription fee covers insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance and seasonal tire changes, AvotVAZ said. 

However, the program comes with strict fine print: drivers are limited to 30,000 kilometers (18,600 miles) per year, and the vehicle must be returned after 12 months with no option for a full buyout.

AvotVAZ said it plans to expand the “Lada Legko” lineup of vehicles to include the Granta and Largus models, eventually opening the service to corporate clients and taxi fleets.

In 2025, new passenger car sales in Russia fell around 15% to 1.3 million units.

Read more about: Automobiles

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