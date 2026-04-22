Russia to Cut Kazakh Oil Transit to Germany

Russia plans to halt the flow of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba pipeline to a refinery in eastern Germany starting May 1, the energy ministry in Berlin told AFP on Wednesday.

The German subsidiary of Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft told German regulators that the Russian Energy Ministry had ordered the suspension. Moscow has not confirmed the decision directly to the German government, officials in Berlin said.

Rosneft Germany "is currently assessing the implications" of the pipeline closure for the refinery and is "utilizing all available options to ensure security of supply in Germany," the German energy ministry said.

The refinery supplies much of the Berlin region with fuel, but officials said the impact would likely be limited.

"The lack of Kazakh oil deliveries to the PCK refinery does not ultimately jeopardize the security of supply of mineral oil products in Germany, even if PCK Schwedt would have to operate at a lower capacity utilization," the energy ministry said.