Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Discovers Leak in Russia-Germany Oil Pipeline

The Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. Christian Ender / dpa / picture-alliance / TASS

Part of the Druzhba oil pipeline that links Russia and Germany was shut down after the discovery of a leak in western Poland, the Polish pipeline operator PERN said Sunday, adding that supplies continued unaffected.

“On Sunday morning, a crude pipeline leak was identified near the town of Pniewy, on one of the two lines of the western section through which crude oil reaches refineries in Germany,” PERN said in a statement.

“Pumping on the damaged line was shut down immediately, and oil deliveries are continuing on the second line, whose technical capabilities fully cover the needs of customers,” PERN said.

Druzhba is one of the world’s largest pipelines with a maximum capacity of 2 million barrels per day.

PERN said the cause of the spill was being investigated by its internal committee, but reassured the public that it was not in danger.

PERN said work to replace the damaged pipeline, which was discovered in a culvert under a road, will not affect Druzhba’s oil supplies.

The Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline network was started in the 1960s and covers 5,500 kilometers (3,417 miles), pumping oil from the Urals to Europe through two main branches via Belarus and Ukraine.

Germany stopped buying Russian oil and the European Union placed an embargo on Russian oil supplies after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But Druzhba was temporarily exempted from EU sanctions for Central European members Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which still rely on Russian energy supplies.

Druzhba was previously partly shut after similar oil leak discoveries in August 2023 and October 2022.

Read more about: Oil , Poland , Germany

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Poland Restores Druzhba Pipeline After Leak Discovery

Polish operators halted pumping through a section of the pipeline late Saturday after they discovered a leak at one of its sections.
1 Min read

Russia's Rosneft Reports $889Mln Loss from Assets 'Transfer' in Germany

Russia's oil giant Rosneft said Wednesday its profit over the past nine months had been badly hit by the seizure of its German-based refineries by Berlin...

Belarus Reduces Poland’s Oil Supplies for Unscheduled Maintenance

Belarusian President Lukashenko previously threatened to cut off natural gas to Europe in response to any new sanctions.
opinion Andreas Kluth

The Distortions of Holocaust History by Russia and Poland Are a Disgrace

Both presidents apparently want to create the impression that the disease of anti-Semitism is somebody else’s problem.